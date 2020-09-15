Naked Veg & Proud 2 Bombay Beet Burgers 260g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook naked burgers, never cook burgers naked! Before cooking remove all packaging.

Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: 20-25 mins

Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burgers on a rack under grill, turning occasionally until fully cooked.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 12-15 mins

Add burgers to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.

