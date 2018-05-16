By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Hunters Bbq Bake 340G

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Hunters Bbq Bake 340G
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1269kJ 302kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 788kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat protein fillets topped with barbecue sauce, flavoured soya strips and a coconut oil alternative to cheese.
  • 100% Plant Based Wheat protein fillets topped with a bbq sauce and coconut cheese alternative
  • 100% Plant Based Wheat protein fillets topped with a bbq sauce and coconut cheese alternative
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Soya Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Potato Starch, Cider Vinegar, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Tomato Purée, Black Treacle, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar Cane Fibre, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Maltodextrin, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), White Pepper, Garlic Purée, Malted Barley Extract, Olive Extract, Black Pepper, Colours (Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Mustard Husk, Iron, Pimento, Turmeric, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Time: .
190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 Chilled: 30-35 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve and film lid

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (161g**)
Energy788kJ / 188kcal1269kJ / 302kcal
Fat6.4g10.3g
Saturates2.3g3.7g
Carbohydrate15.4g24.8g
Sugars6.1g9.8g
Fibre2.0g3.2g
Protein16.1g25.9g
Salt1.1g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 323g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

