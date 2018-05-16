Tesco 4 Chocolate Brownies
- Energy711kJ 170kcal9%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars16.9g19%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ / 424kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate brownie slices with milk chocolate.
- Soft and gooey. Soft baked with milk chocolate for a rich, gooey brownie
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5%), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (40g)
|Energy
|1778kJ / 424kcal
|711kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|42.3g
|16.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
