Farne Of Scotland Robust Smoked Salmon 100G

Product Description
- Farmed smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
- Our salmon has been traditionally crafted in our smokehouse in Duns. Great care is taken to choose the best Scottish salmon which we hand trim and cure, before we delicately smoke & mature in small batches over beech and oak wood, delivering our distinctive and unique flavour.
- For almost 40 years, nestled among the beautiful landscapes of the Scottish Borders, Farne Of Scotland has earned a reputation for creating some of the finest and most authentic smoked salmon in the British Isles.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Film - Base - Don't Recycle
- Scottish salmon and trout
- Smoked & matured 24 hours minimum
- Classic slices
- Smoked over beech & oak wood
- Strong & robust flavour
- High-quality premium Scottish smoked salmon
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation guidelines: This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 10 minutes before serving.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd,
- Station Road Industrial Estate,
- Duns,
- Berwickshire,
- UK,
- TD11 3HS.
Return to
- Customer service: Customer Services Manager.
- Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd,
- Station Road Industrial Estate,
- Duns,
- Berwickshire,
- UK,
- TD11 3HS.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy
|713 kJ / 170 kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|2.75g
Safety information
