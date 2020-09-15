By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Farne Of Scotland Robust Smoked Salmon 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Farmed smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
  • Our salmon has been traditionally crafted in our smokehouse in Duns. Great care is taken to choose the best Scottish salmon which we hand trim and cure, before we delicately smoke & mature in small batches over beech and oak wood, delivering our distinctive and unique flavour.
  • For almost 40 years, nestled among the beautiful landscapes of the Scottish Borders, Farne Of Scotland has earned a reputation for creating some of the finest and most authentic smoked salmon in the British Isles.
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Film - Base - Don't Recycle
  • Scottish salmon and trout
  • Smoked & matured 24 hours minimum
  • Classic slices
  • Smoked over beech & oak wood
  • Strong & robust flavour
  • High-quality premium Scottish smoked salmon
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines: This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 10 minutes before serving.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd,
  • Station Road Industrial Estate,
  • Duns,
  • Berwickshire,
  • UK,
  • TD11 3HS.

Return to

  • Customer service: Customer Services Manager.
  • Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd,
  • Station Road Industrial Estate,
  • Duns,
  • Berwickshire,
  • UK,
  • TD11 3HS.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy 713 kJ / 170 kcal
Fat 8.1g
of which saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.6g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 24g
Salt 2.75g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Offer

