By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gingerbread Christmas Biscuit

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Gingerbread Christmas Biscuit

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Each biscuit
  • Energy736kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
  • Oven baked and decorated for a fun, crunchy, sweet treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

ELF BISCUIT : Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Safflower Concentrate, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spirulina Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

PENGUIN BISCUIT: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1841kJ736kJ438kcal175kcal
Fat14.3g5.7g
Saturates6.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate70.0g28.0g
Sugars29.7g11.9g
Fibre2.2g0.9g
Protein6.2g2.5g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Gingerbread Biscuit

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

Tesco Decorate Your Own Biscuit 201G 5 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.80
£0.36/each

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here