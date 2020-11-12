By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Turkey Curry With Onion Bhaji Wrap

Tesco Turkey Curry With Onion Bhaji Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1973kJ 470kcal
    24%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1973kJ

Product Description

  • Turkey breast, tikka masala sauce, onion bhaji, coronation mayonnaise and spinach in a spiced tortilla wrap.
  • Hand Wrapped Spiced tortilla filled with turkey, tikka mayonnaise and onion bhaji Carefully hand packed every day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Turkey Breast (17%), Onion, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Spices, Yellow Pea Flour, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Yogurt (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Carrot, Ginger Purée, Petit Pois, Coriander, Split Chickpeas, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Apricot Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Powder, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Black Pepper, Chilli, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Leek Extract, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Ground Rose Petals.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU turkey.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1973kJ991kJ470kcal236kcal
Fat17.9g9.0g
Saturates4.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate54.7g27.5g
Sugars6.2g3.1g
Fibre5.2g2.6g
Protein19.9g10.0g
Salt1.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

