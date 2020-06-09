By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar 830G

Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar 830G
£ 5.00
£6.03/kg

New

Product Description

  • Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar 830g
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Smooth & rich
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 830G

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2°C to 5°C.Once opened best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK and Ireland, using milk from the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Return to

Net Contents

830g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1725kJ
-416kcal
Fat 34.9g
of which Saturates 21.7g
Carbohydrates0.1g
of which Sugars 0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Fibre 0.0g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% RI* per 100g)
* RI: Reference Intake-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

