Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar 830G
Product Description
- Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar 830g
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Smooth & rich
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 830G
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2°C to 5°C.Once opened best consumed within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK and Ireland, using milk from the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature.
Name and address
- Ornua Foods UK Limited,
- Leek,
- Staffordshire,
- ST13 5SP.
Return to
- Ornua Foods UK Limited,
- Leek,
- Staffordshire,
- ST13 5SP.
Net Contents
830g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1725kJ
|-
|416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|of which Saturates
|21.7g
|Carbohydrates
|0.1g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|739mg (92% RI* per 100g)
|* RI: Reference Intake
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
