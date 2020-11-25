By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brussels Sprouts & Chestnut & Butter 350G
Product Description

  • Sliced Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and seasoned butter.
  • Nutty & Sweet. Sliced sprouts with chestnuts and a seasoned butter.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Chestnuts, Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (800W) 4 mins 30 secs / (900W) 4 mins
1. Do not remove from packaging.
2. Pierce film lid several times.
3. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
4. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating, stir and serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 7-8 mins. 1. Pre-heat 1 tsp (5ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. 2. Remove all packaging, and contents to pan. 3. Stir throughout cooking time until sprouts are caramelised and are tender.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (87g)Per 100g
Energy302kJ / 72kcal343kJ / 82kcal
Fat2.0g2.3g
Saturates1.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate9.0g10.2g
Sugars2.9g3.3g
Fibre3.6g4.1g
Protein2.7g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

