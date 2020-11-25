Tesco Brussels Sprouts & Chestnut & Butter 350G

- Energy302kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Sliced Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and seasoned butter.
- Nutty & Sweet. Sliced sprouts with chestnuts and a seasoned butter.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Chestnuts, Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (800W) 4 mins 30 secs / (900W) 4 mins
1. Do not remove from packaging.
2. Pierce film lid several times.
3. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
4. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating, stir and serve.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 7-8 mins. 1. Pre-heat 1 tsp (5ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. 2. Remove all packaging, and contents to pan. 3. Stir throughout cooking time until sprouts are caramelised and are tender.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (87g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|302kJ / 72kcal
|343kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|4.1g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020