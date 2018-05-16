By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Passage to India Tadka Lentil Dal Vegetable Curry Bowl with Rice 280g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Passage to India Tadka Lentil Dal Vegetable Curry Bowl with Rice 280g
£ 2.90
£1.04/100g

New

Product Description

  • PASSAGE TO INDIA TADKA LENTIL DAL WITH RICE 280G
  • 1% for the Planet
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • This product has been created with the love and guidance of passage foods founder and award winning restauranteur Chris Doutre, whose dream has always been to share the beauty of his native cuisine with the world - thanks for being part of it
  • We'd love to hear from you!
  • Bowl - home compost or bin
  • Sleeve - recycle
  • Sachets (x3) - bin
  • 90 seconds veg curry bowl
  • Ready to heat and eat!
  • Great with shredded chicken
  • Chilli rating - 1/2
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Basmati Pilaf Rice (53%) [Water, Basmati Rice (17%), Vegetables (16%) [Green Beans, Carrots, Peas), Sunflower Oil, Spices & Herbs, Salt], Vegetable Curry Sauce (46%) [Water, Vegetables (7%) (Tomatoes, Onion), Yellow Lentils (6%), Sunflower Oil, Spices & Herbs, Salt], Dried Onion (1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Peanut, Sesame, Soy, Tree Nuts (Cashew), Celery, Mustard Seed.

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • What's in the pack
  • 1. Basmati rice pilaf
  • 2. Vegetable curry
  • 3 Crispy dried onion topping
  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Empty curry sachet into bowl provided. Massage rice sachet to break up, then empty on top of sauce
  • 2. Close the lid and heat in microwave on high for 90 seconds (1100W)
  • 3. Remove bowl from microwave
  • - Caution: Contents will be hot.
  • 4. Top with crispy dried onion, stir and enjoy!
  • Chef's tip: Serve with a spoonful of your favourite natural yoghurt.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 280 g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • Victoria,
  • Australia,

Importer address

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clock Tower Park,
  • Newhall Campus,
  • Longmoor Lane,
  • Liverpool,

Return to

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clock Tower Park,
  • Newhall Campus,
  • Longmoor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: +44 0151 214 3075
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • www.passagefoods.com

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy568kJ (136kcal)1617kJ (387kcal)
Fat4.3g12.4 g
-of which saturates0.6 g1.6 g
Carbohydrate21.0 g59.8 g
-of which sugars1.6 g4.4 g
Protein3.3 g9.3 g
Salt0.9 g2.5 g
Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 280 g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

