Tropicana Apple & Strawberry Pressed Fruit Juice 850Ml
- Energy266 kJ 63 kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars13g15%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ/42 kcal
Product Description
- Apple, strawberry, elderberry & cucumber juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - 850ml carton of Tropicana Apple and Strawberry Juice
- - A delicious taste of pressed apple juice with strawberry
- - Each carton contains 5-6 servings
- - 150ml of Tropicana Apple and Strawberry Juice provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
- - Not from concentrate
- - Carton widely recycled
- - Keep Tropicana refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
- At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more.
- Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources, www.fsc.org
- Widely Recycled at Recycling Points - Check Locally Kerbside
- Help care for the environment
- Please recycle me
- Pure-Pak® diamond
- Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2019
- Pressed fruit juice
- Start your day with life in every drop!
- 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
- Pack size: 850ML
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (83%), Strawberry Puree (9%), Cucumber Juice, Elderberry Juice
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
This pack contain 5-6 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
Net Contents
850ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|177 kJ/42 kcal
|266 kJ/63 kcal (3%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|of which sugars†
|8.8g
|13g (15%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%*)
|23mg (29%*)
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings
|-
|-
