Tropicana Apple & Strawberry Pressed Fruit Juice 850Ml

image 1 of Tropicana Apple & Strawberry Pressed Fruit Juice 850Ml
£ 2.48
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy266 kJ 63 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ/42 kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, strawberry, elderberry & cucumber juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - 850ml carton of Tropicana Apple and Strawberry Juice
  • - A delicious taste of pressed apple juice with strawberry
  • - Each carton contains 5-6 servings
  • - 150ml of Tropicana Apple and Strawberry Juice provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
  • - Not from concentrate
  • - Carton widely recycled
  • - Keep Tropicana refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
  • At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more.
  • Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources, www.fsc.org
  • Widely Recycled at Recycling Points - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Help care for the environment
  • Please recycle me
  • Pure-Pak® diamond
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2019
  • Pressed fruit juice
  • Start your day with life in every drop!
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Not from concentrate
  • 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
  • Pack size: 850ML
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (83%), Strawberry Puree (9%), Cucumber Juice, Elderberry Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

This pack contain 5-6 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy 177 kJ/42 kcal266 kJ/63 kcal (3%*)
Fat 0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate 10g15g
of which sugars†8.8g13g (15%*)
Fibre 0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.1g0.2g
Salt 0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C 15mg (19%*)23mg (29%*)
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contain 5-6 servings--

