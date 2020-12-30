By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coca Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla Soft Drink 24 X 330Ml

image 1 of Coca Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla Soft Drink 24 X 330Ml
£ 8.00
£0.10/100ml
Clubcard Price
A 330ml serving contains
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.4kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Vanilla Flavour Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts with Sweeteners
  • Coca-Cola Classic is the world's favourite soft drink and has been enjoyed since 1886.  Coca-Cola Classic Vanilla gives it a sweet, vanilla twist.
  • - Great Coke taste
  • - Only natural flavours
  • - No added preservatives
  • - Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep one cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment
  • Contains caffeine
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Zero Sugar
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 7920ML
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before end: See base of can for date.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy 1.4kJ5kJ
-0.3kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0g (0%)
of which sugars 0g0g (0%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.02g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

