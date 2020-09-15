The Vegetarian Butcher, The Great Escalope 180g

- Energy1042 kJ 249kcal12%
- Fat13.5 g19%
- Saturates3.87 g19%
- Sugars0.4 g1%
- Salt1.68 g28%
Product Description
- Soy-based escalope
- Discover all our recipes on our websites, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- A great escape for our animal friends, and a great escalope for you to enjoy. With a golden crunch & succulent fillet, our great escalope will leave any meat lover craving for more - now that's what freedom tastes like! Our escalope is a 100% vegetarian, soy-based meat alternative that's a source of protein and a source of fibre, it contains added vitamin B12 and iron and represents a move away from animal-based meat consumption that's better both for you and the environment. Delicious when served with roast potatoes, your favourite katsu curry sauce & rice, or with tomato spaghetti for an Italian Milanese. Jaap Korteweg, rebel 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher, began planning his daring escape from a reliance on animals for meat production way back in 1998, when he came face-to-face with the devastation caused by a swine fever outbreak. He now believes that people should eat as much meat as they want, but that there are better ways to produce it than using animals. Plant-based alternatives are healthier, have a smaller carbon footprint, and use fewer resources than their animal-based counterparts. We use machinery originally designed for meat production to help get the form and texture of our vegetarian meats just right. Our products are made by meat lovers for meat lovers!
- We've done it, we've pulled off The Great Escalope - delicious, 100% vegetarian meat from those daring escalope artists at The Vegetarian Butcher
- Vegetarian escalope - scrumptious soy-based meat, a source of both protein and fibre, with added vitamin B12 and iron
- Now you can enjoy more meat, ours that is! Vegetarian meat that doesn't compromise on taste or texture, but that is better for you and the planet.
- Each serving (1 escalope) contains 238 kcal, 3.3g of fibre and 13.5g of protein. 2 servings per pack, so share the love!
- The sleeves on our packaging are recyclable, the trays not quite yet, but we're not ones to give up so easily - we're working on it
- Jaap Korteweg, rebel Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher, has followed through on his bold escape plan: meat without the animals, made by meat lovers, for meat lovers
- Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
- "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when choosing for vegetarian meat!"
- Jaap Korteweg
- The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever and the U device are trade marks owned by the Unilever group of companies.
- Pack size: 180G
- Source of protein and fibre
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C and bake the escalope for 8 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Put a pan on medium heat and add 2/3 tablespoons of oil.
Pan fry the escalope for 2-3 minutes on both sides.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- TVB,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- TVB,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- UK Freephone 0800 121 4591
- IE Callsave 1800 800 688
- Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Net Contents
180g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020