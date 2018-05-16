Creative Cook Keralan inspired Curry 100g

Product Description
- A Keralan inspired curry paste with coconut, tamarind and cardamom
- A Keralan inspired mild and creamy coconut curry with tamarind and cardamom
- Chilli rating - 1
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk (10%) (Coconut Extract (55%), Water), Onion Puree, Garlic Puree, Creamed Coconut (7%), Tomato Concentrate, Ginger Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli, Tamarind Fruit Concentrate (2%), Coriander Seed, Cardamom, Salt, Roasted Cumin Seed, Lime Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Mustard Seed, Sugar, Black Pepper, Ground Kashmir Chilli, Chilli Flakes
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add
- 1tbsp. vegetable oil, 1 white onion finely sliced, 160ml coconut cream, 2 cod fillets cut into large chunks, 60g trimmed fine green beans
- Cooking Method:
- 1. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion for 3-4 minutes or until soft. Add the Creative Cook sachet and fry for a further 1 minute. Add the coconut cream and 3 tbsp. of water and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- 2. Add the cod chunks and green beans to the saucepan, cover and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until the fish is cooked through. Serve with basmati rice, sprinkled with freshly chopped coriander & sliced green chillies.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- British Pepper & Spice,
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
Return to
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
- www.thecreativecook.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|641kJ/154kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|Fibre
|5.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020