Tesco Plant Chef 12 Bubble Squeak Bites 216G

Ewwwww
So gutting bubble and squeak is my favourite thing ever but these aren't very nice taste peppery and slimely doesn't even taste of bubble and squeak mainly peices of carrot in it it's hard to find bubble in shops now years ago it was it in majority of supermarkets tesco you could of had a winner here
Really nice.
Enjoyed these for lunch drizzled with hot sauce - I would leave them in the oven longer or at a higher temperature next time to crisp them up a bit, but no problem with the taste at all, they were very nice.
Tasty but small.
These bites are very small, they are quite tasty though.
ugh
I oven baked the product. It looked very unappetizing. My husband said it's texture was slimey and he hated the taste.I wont be buying again.
Tasty and I’d buy again.
Good tasty lunchtime snack along with some red pepper chutney and a sprinkle of salt. Would also do as part of a breakfast plate. Felt oven temperature should be higher as they weren’t that crispy (and my oven seems to be particularly hot). Cooked a second batch at 200 fan and they were much better. A good freezer standby which I’d happily put out for nibbles (if I ever have anyone round again!).
Yummy!
Quick and easy to cook. A nice alternative to oven chips.
12 x 12 !
Have not tried this yet because the Tesco description needs reviewing! Too many 12s.