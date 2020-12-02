By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef 12 Bubble Squeak Bites 216G

2.7(7)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.46/100g
One bite
  • Energy107kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 631kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of lightly seasoned potato, carrot, savoy cabbage and onion.
  • Plant Chef 100% PLANT BASED A mix of lightly seasoned potato, carrot, cabbage and onion
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (23%) [Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Carrot (20%), Savoy Cabbage (19%), Onion (16%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

216g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (17g**)
Energy631kJ / 151kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat6.2g1.1g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate19.0g3.2g
Sugars2.3g0.4g
Fibre4.6g0.8g
Protein2.5g0.4g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 216g typically weighs 204g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ewwwww

1 stars

So gutting bubble and squeak is my favourite thing ever but these aren't very nice taste peppery and slimely doesn't even taste of bubble and squeak mainly peices of carrot in it it's hard to find bubble in shops now years ago it was it in majority of supermarkets tesco you could of had a winner here

Really nice.

4 stars

Enjoyed these for lunch drizzled with hot sauce - I would leave them in the oven longer or at a higher temperature next time to crisp them up a bit, but no problem with the taste at all, they were very nice.

Tasty but small.

3 stars

These bites are very small, they are quite tasty though.

ugh

1 stars

I oven baked the product. It looked very unappetizing. My husband said it's texture was slimey and he hated the taste.I wont be buying again.

Tasty and I’d buy again.

4 stars

Good tasty lunchtime snack along with some red pepper chutney and a sprinkle of salt. Would also do as part of a breakfast plate. Felt oven temperature should be higher as they weren’t that crispy (and my oven seems to be particularly hot). Cooked a second batch at 200 fan and they were much better. A good freezer standby which I’d happily put out for nibbles (if I ever have anyone round again!).

Yummy!

5 stars

Quick and easy to cook. A nice alternative to oven chips.

12 x 12 !

1 stars

Have not tried this yet because the Tesco description needs reviewing! Too many 12s.

