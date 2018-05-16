Tesco Jaffa Cake Bar 10 Pack
Product Description
- Sponge layered with a fruity orange filling, coated in milk chocolate.
- MILK CHOCOLATE COVERED Soft sponge layered with a fruity orange filling Individually Wrapped
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Sal Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Orange Filling (26%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Orange Oil, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One cake bar (30g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|511kJ / 122kcal
|1703kJ / 405kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|9.2g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|62.0g
|Sugars
|14.4g
|47.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.5g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
