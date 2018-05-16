By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jaffa Cake Bar 10 Pack

Tesco Jaffa Cake Bar 10 Pack
£ 1.30
£0.13/each

New

One cake bar
  • Energy511kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with a fruity orange filling, coated in milk chocolate.
  • MILK CHOCOLATE COVERED Soft sponge layered with a fruity orange filling Individually Wrapped

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Sal Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Orange Filling (26%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Orange Oil, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne cake bar (30g)Per 100g
Energy511kJ / 122kcal1703kJ / 405kcal
Fat4.4g14.8g
Saturates2.8g9.2g
Carbohydrate18.6g62.0g
Sugars14.4g47.9g
Fibre0.6g2.1g
Protein1.5g5.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

