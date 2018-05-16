By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Two Bird Roast With Pork Stuffing 650G

Tesco Finest Two Bird Roast With Pork Stuffing 650G

Product Description

  • Boneless turkey and duck breast joint with a gluten free pork, apple and cranberry stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a bay leaf.
  • Reared on approved British farms our joint is hand prepared and finished with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a bay leaf by our small skilled team. Our boneless two bird roast is easy to carve and is a perfect smaller joint to serve during the festive period. The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Our boneless two bird roast has the perfect combination of tender free range bronze turkey breast and rich duck breast, complemented by a British pork, apple and cranberry stuffing.
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (68%), Gluten Free Pork, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing (12%) [Pork, Apple, Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Fibre, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Salt, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Clove, Cane Molasses], Duck Breast (11%), Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 5 1 hour 15 mins Keep the joint in the foil tray and place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g**
Energy735kJ / 175kcal1102kJ / 262kcal
Fat6.1g9.2g
Saturates2.1g3.2g
Carbohydrate1.6g2.4g
Sugars1.6g2.4g
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein28.0g42.0g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions , with stuffing 800g typically weighs 603g.--
When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

