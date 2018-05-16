Tesco Stollen Loaf
- Energy854kJ 202kcal10%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars21.3g24%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 328kcal
Product Description
- Fruitcake filled with raisins and mixed orange and lemon peel with a marzipan centre infused in almond flavoured sugar syrup, topped with a sugar dusting
- SWEET MARZIPAN FILLING Made with raisins, dipped in almond syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (24%), Water, Marzipan (10%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Invertase), Thickener (Sodium Alginate)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Palm Oil, Orange Peel (1%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Peel, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Dried Egg Yolk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 8 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (62g)
|Energy
|1386kJ / 328kcal
|854kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|37.4g
|Sugars
|34.6g
|21.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
