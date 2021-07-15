Naked Chinese Style Green Vegetable Broth Pot 60G

Delicious
Absolutely delicious and very moreish. Excellent quick lunch
Excellent broth.
Great product with an excellent fusion of flavours. Just ordered another 4 pots.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 305kJ(72kcal)
Dried Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Dried Vegetables (22%) (Carrot, Spring Onion, Cabbage, Green Beans, Asparagus, Spinach), Maltodextrim, Textured Soya Protein, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Potato Starch, Ground Spices (Ginger, Black Pepper, Chilli), Tomato Powder, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Ginger], Colour (Plain Caramel)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base of pot.
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pot (300g)
|Energy
|305kJ(72kcal)
|914kJ(216kcal)
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|41.3g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|6.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.54g
|1.63g
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
