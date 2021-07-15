We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naked Chinese Style Green Vegetable Broth Pot 60G

5(2)Write a review
Naked Chinese Style Green Vegetable Broth Pot 60G
£ 1.50
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Dried Noodles in a Soy & Ginger Sauce with Dried Spring Onion, Cabbage, Green Beans, Asparagus & Spinach.
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • Spring Onion & Green Vegetable
  • Less than 220 Kcal
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Less than 1% Fat
  • Source of Protein and Fibre
  • Ginger Adds a Burst of Freshness and Soy Brings a Depth of Flavour
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Dried Vegetables (22%) (Carrot, Spring Onion, Cabbage, Green Beans, Asparagus, Spinach), Maltodextrim, Textured Soya Protein, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Potato Starch, Ground Spices (Ginger, Black Pepper, Chilli), Tomato Powder, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Ginger], Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and other Gluten sources (Barley, Oats, Rye, Spelt (Wheat), Kamut Khorasan Wheat). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 Mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 240ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (300g)
Energy305kJ(72kcal)914kJ(216kcal)
Fat0.2g0.6g
of which saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.8g41.3g
of which sugars3.6g10.8g
Fibre2.0g6.1g
Protein2.8g8.3g
Salt0.54g1.63g
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and very moreish. Excellent quick lunch

Excellent broth.

5 stars

Great product with an excellent fusion of flavours. Just ordered another 4 pots.

