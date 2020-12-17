By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gressingham Whole Goose Large 5-6Kg

Gressingham Whole Goose Large 5-6Kg
Product Description

  • Fresh Class A with Giblets
  • For recipes, how-to videos and top tips visit our website at: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • The tasty Goose
  • Roast goose makes any occasion special and is fantastic with crispy roast potatoes and traditional vegetables but visit our website for more delicious recipes and how-to videos.
  • The Gressingham Goose is grown free range on farms in East Anglia, from early summer until autumn, where it is allowed to graze the grass as well as eat a mix of cereals, vitamins and minerals.
  • Try our delicious duck ranges too
  • Some know us better for our Gressingham Duck®, a remarkable breed that came about when the small but flavourful Wild Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin, giving a meaty, succulent duck with more breast meat and less fat. Make a meal more memorable with Gressingham.
  • Fresh Class A
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze on the day of purchase and use within 1 month. To thaw, refer to the weight on the front of the bag and defrost in the refrigerator for 10 hours per kg. Do not re-freeze once thawed.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Oven cook from chilled. For best results, remove from refrigerator for 1 hour prior to cooking. Preheat your oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas mark 4. Remove from packaging. Remove bone guards from wing tips.
  • 2. Remove the giblet bag and neck from the body cavity and place to one side. For cook time, please see the weight label on the front of the bag (cook time is calculated by the weight of the goose at 30 minutes per kg). Place the goose on a rack in a large roasting tin then prick the skin all over with a fork and rub a teaspoon of salt into the skin.
  • 3. Cover loosely with foil and place in the middle of the preheated oven. Carefully pour off the goose fat occasionally. This can be kept to make crispy roast potatoes. Remove the foil for the last 30 minutes of cook time. Once cooked. Remove from the oven and check the goose is piping hot throughout and the juices run clear. If juices are pink, return the goose to the oven for a further 15 minutes and recheck. Cover with foil and allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving. This retains more of the juices for a more succulent meat.
  • All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
  • 1 Remove giblets, prick skin & season
  • 2 Roast in oven
  • 3 Rest for 20 mins then serve

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1338
(kcal)322
Fat24g
of which Saturates6.0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which Sugars<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein26g
Salt0.17g

