Phase Cooking & Baking Vegetable Fat Spread 250G
New
Product Description
- 75% Vegetable Fat Spread
- Phase is committed to sustainable palm oil
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (75%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Salt (1.38%), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin A and D, Colour (Carotenes), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in refrigerator between 0°C-8°C.Can be frozen for up to 3 months (defrost in refrigerator). Best Before Date: see side of pack.
Name and address
- Phase,
- UK and Ireland,
- PO Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Energy
|2777kJ/663kcal
|Fat
|75g
|of which saturates
|26g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.38g
|Vitamin A
|800µg (100% NRV)
|Vitamin D
|7.5µg (150% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
