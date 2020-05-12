By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phase Cooking & Baking Vegetable Fat Spread 250G

Phase Cooking & Baking Vegetable Fat Spread 250G
Product Description

  • 75% Vegetable Fat Spread
  • Phase is committed to sustainable palm oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (75%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Salt (1.38%), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin A and D, Colour (Carotenes), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in refrigerator between 0°C-8°C.Can be frozen for up to 3 months (defrost in refrigerator). Best Before Date: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Phase,
  • UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • For additional information, please visit: www.upfield.com/contact

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold
Energy 2777kJ/663kcal
Fat 75g
of which saturates 26g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.38g
Vitamin A 800µg (100% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

