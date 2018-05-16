By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Ginger Chai Cake FFTO

Wicked Kitchen Ginger Chai Cake FFTO

1/12 of a cake
  • Energy1110kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ

Product Description

  • Spiced ginger cake made with crystallised ginger pieces and soya, filled with a ginger frosting and a spiced chai tea soak, covered with ginger frosting, lustre sugar paste decorations, crystallised ginger pieces and dusted with a sweet cinnamon dusting.
  • A warming spiced vegan ginger cake made crystallised ginger pieces, filled and covered with sweet ginger frosting, hand decorated with shimmering edible stars & snowflakes, crystallised ginger and hand dusted with a sweet spiced cinnamon dusting. This cake is a great festive alternative and will be perfect for any festive occasion. Serve on its own or with a warm cup of tea. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Crystallised Ginger (3%) [Ginger, Sugar], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Lutein), Soya Bean, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose), Invert Sugar Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Chai Tea [Black Tea, Flavouring], Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Ginger Powder, Allspice, Caramelised Sugar, Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Tragacanth), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cinnamon, Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1850kJ1110kJ443kcal266kcal
Fat24.6g14.8g
Saturates7.5g4.5g
Carbohydrate51.9g31.1g
Sugars31.9g19.1g
Fibre1.6g1.0g
Protein2.6g1.6g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

