Cadbury White Chocolate 180G

Cadbury White Chocolate 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

New

Each 30 g contains
  • Energy670 kJ 160 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.5 g
    12%
  • Saturates5.0 g
    25%
  • Sugars20 g
    22%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2233 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

30 g = 1 Portion. 6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 81 81 81 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 30 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2233 kJ670 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal160 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g8.5 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g5.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g20 g260 g
of which Sugars65 g20 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.2 g1.3 g50 g
Salt0.26 g0.08 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

