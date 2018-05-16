Roald Dahl Witches Potion Kit
New
- Mixing bottle comes complete with "frog juice" (apple flavour syrup 70ml), "golden gruntle glitter" (gold colour edible shimmer 3g), and milk chocolate shaped mouse with dark chocolate decoration 35g
- H17.5cm x W7cm x D18cm
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk and Soya. Chocolate mouse may also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat source.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash glass bottle and stopper in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020