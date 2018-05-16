Costa Babyccino Cup

- H24.5cm x W8.5cm x D13cm
- Set includes a plastic babyccino travel cup (150ml volume)
- Travel cup comes complete with hot chocolate drink mix 30g and mini marshmallows 20g
Information
Allergy Information
- Hot Chocolate Drink Mix may contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Store food in an air tight container after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: Add approximately 150ml of warmed whole milk to the cup and whisk to make it frothy. Then add a sprinkle of the hot choc mix and a few mini marshmallows.
- Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Not Suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. Do not use the cup when driving.
