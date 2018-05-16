By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Costa Babyccino Cup

Costa Babyccino Cup

£ 7.00
  • H24.5cm x W8.5cm x D13cm
  • Set includes a plastic babyccino travel cup (150ml volume)
  • Travel cup comes complete with hot chocolate drink mix 30g and mini marshmallows 20g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Hot Chocolate Drink Mix may contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Store food in an air tight container after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Add approximately 150ml of warmed whole milk to the cup and whisk to make it frothy. Then add a sprinkle of the hot choc mix and a few mini marshmallows.
  • Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Not Suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. Do not use the cup when driving.

