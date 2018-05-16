By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Healthy Living Avocado Tool And Chilli Salt

No ratings yetWrite a review
Healthy Living Avocado Tool And Chilli Salt

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • H25.5cm x W11cm x D20.8cm
  • Set includes 1x plastic avocado scoop and slice tool and 1x ceramic serving bowl
  • Avocado tool and serving bowl come complete with chilli salt seasoning 20g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Soya, Celery, Wheat and Gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Avocado scoop hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use. Ceramic bowl suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Make Your Own Chilli Oil Vinegar

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Ripen At Home Hass Avocados

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.05
£0.26/each

Aldi Price Match

Slush Puppie Making Cup Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.50
£0.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here