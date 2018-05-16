Mug And Chocolate Doughnuts

- This fun donuts mug gift set includes a high-quality ceramic mug with a cute slogan and delicious donut-shaped decorated milk chocolates, perfect for a sweet treat this festive season.
- H22.3cm x W8cm x D15cm
- Set includes a high-quality ceramic mug with a fun slogan emblazoned in gold
- Mug comes complete with four delicious donut-shaped milk chocolates
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk and Soya. May also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash mug in warm soapy water before first use. Suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Warnings
- Warning! These products contain Tartrazine (E102), Ponceau 4R (E124), Sunset Yellow FCF (E110) and Allura Red AC (E129) which may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Safety information
Warning! These products contain Tartrazine (E102), Ponceau 4R (E124), Sunset Yellow FCF (E110) and Allura Red AC (E129) which may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020