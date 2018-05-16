Chocolate Football Game
New
- This fun chocolate football game has been crafted with delicious Belgian milk chocolate. This will make a great novelty gift for football fans and is perfect for all the family to enjoy. Take turns in taking penalties to win the chocolate balls - whoever wins the most will win the chocolate trophy!
- H33cm x W30cm x D22cm
- Set includes a chocolate trophy, chocolate balls, and a plastic football
- Made with delicious Belgian milk chocolate 70g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk and Soya., May also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020