By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chocolate Football Game

No ratings yetWrite a review
Chocolate Football Game

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • This fun chocolate football game has been crafted with delicious Belgian milk chocolate. This will make a great novelty gift for football fans and is perfect for all the family to enjoy. Take turns in taking penalties to win the chocolate balls - whoever wins the most will win the chocolate trophy!
  • H33cm x W30cm x D22cm
  • Set includes a chocolate trophy, chocolate balls, and a plastic football
  • Made with delicious Belgian milk chocolate 70g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk and Soya., May also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Flip Football

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Modelling Charades

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Space Race

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Make Your Own Wind Up Retro Car

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here