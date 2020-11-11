By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rhs Stacking Boxes

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rhs Stacking Boxes

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • H23.2cm x W9cm x D16.5cm
  • Delicious afternoon tea style treats packed into three stacking gift boxes

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Wheat, Gluten and Egg. Biscuits not suitable for Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. May also contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Peanut, Soya and other Gluten sources (Oat, Spelt, Rye and Barley).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Once biscuits opened keep in an airtight container and consume within 2 weeks and by best before date shown.

Warnings

  • Biscuits: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present.

Safety information

View more safety information

Biscuits: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Hot Chocolate Variety 9Pk

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 6.00
£0.67/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Quality Street Tub 650G

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

Offer

Tesco Fresh Blooms List Pad Set Of 2

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Chocolate Football Game

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here