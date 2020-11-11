Rhs Stacking Boxes
- H23.2cm x W9cm x D16.5cm
- Delicious afternoon tea style treats packed into three stacking gift boxes
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk, Wheat, Gluten and Egg. Biscuits not suitable for Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. May also contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Peanut, Soya and other Gluten sources (Oat, Spelt, Rye and Barley).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Once biscuits opened keep in an airtight container and consume within 2 weeks and by best before date shown.
Warnings
- Biscuits: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present.
Safety information
