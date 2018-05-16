By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Costa Iced Coffee Cup

No ratings yetWrite a review
Costa Iced Coffee Cup

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • H25cm x W9.5cm x D10cm
  • Set includes a Costa plastic cup with reusable plastic straw
  • Cup comes complete with Monin caramel syrup 50ml
  • Cup BPA free

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. For cold drinks only. Do not use abrasive cleaning pads to clean the cup.

Warnings

  • Warning: Supervise children whilst using the cup. Do not allow children to drink using the straw whilst walking or playing.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Supervise children whilst using the cup. Do not allow children to drink using the straw whilst walking or playing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Costa Festive Travel Cup

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Costa Ceramic Cup Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Christmas Jokes Toilet Roll

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Costa Babyccino Cup

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here