Costa Iced Coffee Cup
New
- H25cm x W9.5cm x D10cm
- Set includes a Costa plastic cup with reusable plastic straw
- Cup comes complete with Monin caramel syrup 50ml
- Cup BPA free
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. For cold drinks only. Do not use abrasive cleaning pads to clean the cup.
Warnings
- Warning: Supervise children whilst using the cup. Do not allow children to drink using the straw whilst walking or playing.
Safety information
Warning: Supervise children whilst using the cup. Do not allow children to drink using the straw whilst walking or playing.
