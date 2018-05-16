By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Costa Festive Travel Cup

Costa Festive Travel Cup

£10.00/each

  • This porcelain Costa Coffee travel cup in a festive design will make a handy gift for coffee lovers always on the go. Complete with delicious stem ginger biscuits for an indulgent treat.
  • H22.2cm x W9.5cm x D10cm
  • Set includes a porcelain reusable Costa Coffee travel cup in a wonderfully festive design
  • Travel cup comes complete with Costa Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger 48g

  • Contains Wheat, Oatmeal, Gluten, Milk., May also contain traces of Nuts.

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

  • Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.

  • Do not use the cup when driving.

