- This classic Coca-Cola chiller mug will make a great gift for fans of the iconic beverage this festive season. Simply freeze the chiller mug for four hours in your freezer to keep your Coca-Cola truly chilled! Perfect for enjoying an icy-cold coke at any time.
- H21cm x W10.5cm x D13cm
- Set includes a classic Coca-Cola chiller mug (400ml volume)
- Chiller mug comes complete with bottle of Coca-Cola 200ml
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
- Instructions for use: Place the mug in the freezer compartment for a minimum of 4 hours to chill the gel. Mug can be left to freeze overnight but must not exceed 12 hours. Should the mug become chipped, cracked or damaged in anyway, discontinue use immediately and discard responsibly.
