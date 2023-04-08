We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Horrible Histories Board Game

Horrible Histories Board Game

1(1)
Horrible Histories Board Game
How well do you know your history? The ghastly-fun but educational Horrible Histories Board Game will have players frantically racing through history! Move from the Awful Ancients to the Measly Middle Ages, through the Terrible Tudors and the Vile Victorians to the modern times by answering “Horrible” multiple choice questions, acting out charades and trying to avoid Rattus and his tricky “Chance” cards! Based on the award-winning Horrible Histories series, this family fun, educational board game encourages learning through play and is perfect for 2-4 players age 8 years and over.
H26.6cm x W26.6cm x D6.6cmRequires 2 x AAA batteriesBatteries included
A family fun, educational board game based on the award-winning Horrible Histories seriesRace through the ages by answering multiple choice questions and acting out charadesFun for all the family, quick to set up and easy to play rules

Suitable for ages 5yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years

