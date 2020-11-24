By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Coffee Syrup 4 Pack

1(2)Write a review
Coffee Syrup 4 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£1.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • Bundle up and stay warm with our Gourmet Coffee Toppings! Carefully selected toppings that can be used on it's own or combined together creating your very own festive flavor of coffees.
  • H19.8cm x W4cm x D12cm
  • Great giftable item for all coffee lovers. Offers a variety and value within the assortment

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 7 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Net Contents

4 x Pack

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tiny, lacks flavour & bad value!

1 stars

I was very underwhelmed by these coffee syrups! First of all there’s no info about the size of these as I couldn’t tell from a photo alone when ordering online & when delivered they are tiny bottles of 45ml each! I put in my usual 2 tsp in my latte, I usually use 2 tsp of Monin, & the latte was bitter with no real taste of cinnamon, the first one I tried! So, the next time I tried 4 tsp of the cinnamon in the latte & at least this time it wasn’t bitter but, still barely any cinnamon taste at all. So, dipped my finger to taste the syrup on its own & it was like a very mild, not very sweet tasting syrup with just a tiny hint of cinnamon. I dipped a finger in all of the others, vanilla, amoretto & peppermint with the same result: very mild in sweetness with just a tiny hint of each flavour; I’d have to tip the whole bottle in for any flavour to come through in my mug of latte! It’s just worth the price paid for these!

What flavours are included in this pack?

1 stars

Looks nice but more product information is needed.

Usually bought next

Costa Ceramic Cup Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Monin Caramel Syrup 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

Gin Therapy Box Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here