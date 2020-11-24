Coffee Syrup 4 Pack

Tiny, lacks flavour & bad value!
I was very underwhelmed by these coffee syrups! First of all there’s no info about the size of these as I couldn’t tell from a photo alone when ordering online & when delivered they are tiny bottles of 45ml each! I put in my usual 2 tsp in my latte, I usually use 2 tsp of Monin, & the latte was bitter with no real taste of cinnamon, the first one I tried! So, the next time I tried 4 tsp of the cinnamon in the latte & at least this time it wasn’t bitter but, still barely any cinnamon taste at all. So, dipped my finger to taste the syrup on its own & it was like a very mild, not very sweet tasting syrup with just a tiny hint of cinnamon. I dipped a finger in all of the others, vanilla, amoretto & peppermint with the same result: very mild in sweetness with just a tiny hint of each flavour; I’d have to tip the whole bottle in for any flavour to come through in my mug of latte! It’s just worth the price paid for these!
What flavours are included in this pack?
Looks nice but more product information is needed.