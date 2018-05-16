Ice Cream Sundae Set With M&Ms

- Our ice cream sundae set with sprinkles and M&MS is a definite quick and impulse purchase. The M&MS brand is well known, and customer recognized in the market. Great giftable item.
- Reusable ceramic cup and spoon makes enjoying ice cream and clean up easy, with just enough serving to satisfy your craving.
- Our ice cream sundae set is perfect for any holiday, event, celebration or to congratulate. This ice cream set is gift bag ready, with high-quality products to lavish someone special or yourself!
- H28cm x W9.3cm x D11cm
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Spoon: Wash and dry before ﬁrst use. Dishwasher safe. Dry thoroughly before re-use or storage. Cup: Wash and dry before ﬁrst use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Not suitable for use in microwave, or freezer.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020