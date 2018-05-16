Pizza Food Stand 4 Pack
New
- Our pizza food stand gift set is perfect for any holiday, event, celebration or to congratulate. This spice blend set is gift bag ready, with high-quality products to
- lavish someone special or yourself! Gift shopping has never been this easy!
- H16cm x W12.2cm x D15.5cm
- Added value and assortment offer. Great giftable item. Carefully selected assortment
- Unique Gift - These 4 unique and flavourful spice blends are packaged in 45 gram bottles each
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Net Contents
4 x Pack
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020