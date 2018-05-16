Mini Donut Kit With M&Ms
New
- Our mini donut kit with donut mix, glaze and M&MS is a definite quick and impulse purchase. The M&MS brand is well known, and customer recognized in the market. Great giftable item.
- Reusable donut mold makes baking and clean up easy, with just enough serving to satisfy your craving. Also a fun activity!
- This mini donut kit is the perfect addition to this baking gift and will delight to kids, adults, or anyone with a sweet tooth! This sweet treat will let that special person know you were thinking of them and is sure to bring excitement to anyone who receives it.
- H23cm x W6.6cm x D20.6cm
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions: Mould: Wash and dry before ﬁrst use. Dishwasher safe.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020