Mini Donut Kit With M&Ms

Mini Donut Kit With M&Ms

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • Our mini donut kit with donut mix, glaze and M&MS is a definite quick and impulse purchase. The M&MS brand is well known, and customer recognized in the market. Great giftable item.
  • Reusable donut mold makes baking and clean up easy, with just enough serving to satisfy your craving. Also a fun activity!
  • This mini donut kit is the perfect addition to this baking gift and will delight to kids, adults, or anyone with a sweet tooth! This sweet treat will let that special person know you were thinking of them and is sure to bring excitement to anyone who receives it.
  • H23cm x W6.6cm x D20.6cm

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions: Mould: Wash and dry before ﬁrst use. Dishwasher safe.

