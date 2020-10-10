We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Klikbot Core Pack

£6.50

£6.50/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Klikbot Core PackShare your movies using #klikbot. StikBot Central on You Tube includes thousands of zany animated videos and series; subscribe to receive updated daily content. The unique design, with suction-cup hands and feet and precise clicking motion allows for easy positioning on any flat surface making Klikbot perfect for stop-frame animated movies using the Free to download mobile Animation App. Easy-to-use app helps you create a professional movie, with built-in music and sound effects.
From the makers of StikBot - we present Klikbot - a line of collectible, all-action figuresWith interchangeable pieces, articulating limbs and accessoriesThe unique design, with suction-cup hands and feet, allows for easy positioning on any flat surface

Lower age limit

36 Months

