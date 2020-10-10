Klikbot Core Pack Share your movies using #klikbot. StikBot Central on You Tube includes thousands of zany animated videos and series; subscribe to receive updated daily content. The unique design, with suction-cup hands and feet and precise clicking motion allows for easy positioning on any flat surface making Klikbot perfect for stop-frame animated movies using the Free to download mobile Animation App. Easy-to-use app helps you create a professional movie, with built-in music and sound effects.

From the makers of StikBot, we present Klikbot, a line of collectible, all-action figures with interchangeable pieces, articulating limbs and accessories. Klikbot heroes are trying to save the universe from the evil Modulus and his Minions. Will you be a hero or a villain? Great as a fun fidget toy or to spark your imagination. Kids will love to add Klikbot into their pretend play or create amazing stop-motion movies with the free StikBot Studio app for IOS and Android. Please note - colour and style supplied will vary.

Lower age limit

36 Months