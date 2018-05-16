Make Your Own Cheese - Repeat
- This set contains the ingredients and instruction to make three types of soft cheeses: Paneer, Roule and Queso Blanco in your own kitchen at your leisure! And the great news is that no cheese making skills are required, fab!
- H21cm x W7cm x D18.5cm
- Cheese making kit
- Makes three types of soft cheeses
40g Citric Acid: 100%, 35g Cheese Salt: 100% Fine Salt, 3g Herbs de Provence Thyme Flakes, Rosemary Flakes, Basil Flakes, Marjoram Flakes, Oregano Flakes, Tarragon Flakes
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
