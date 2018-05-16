Yo! Crispy Californian Rolls 186G

Product Description
- 6 sesame coated California rolls with seafood stick, cucumber & avocado, with sweet teriyaki sauce & crispy onions
- Cooked
- Pack size: 186G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Seafood Stick (14%) (Water, Surimi [Alaska Pollock (Fish) and/or Hake (Fish), Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Sugar], Wheat Starch, Reconstituted Pasteurised Free Range Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Flavouring, Colour (Lycopene)), Cucumber, Avocado (6%), Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mirin, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat, Alcohol), Crispy Onions (Onions, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)), White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Seaweed
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving. To enjoy your tasty crispy Californian rolls, drizzle the sweet teriyaki sauce on top of the rolls and sprinkle with crispy onions.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
Recycling info
Label - glued. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
Return to
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
- Tel: 020-8749-1515
- www.taikofoods.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|739kJ / 176kcal
|1375kJ / 327kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|11.0g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|48.7g
|of which sugars
|5.9g
|11.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.2g
Safety information
