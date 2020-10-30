Nivea Unicorn Moments Supersoft Giftset
Product Description
- Nivea Unicorn Moments Supersoft Gftst
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible source, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
- NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
- This Gift Box is made from 30% recycled material
- Only FSC Board used
- This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- NIVEA® Fabulous Hibiscus Caring Shower Gel
- NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm
- NIVEA Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin
- Made in Germany
- Durability after opening: 12M
- Shower Puff - China
- Materials: Puff PE, Ribbon cotton.
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream - Made in Spain
- Durability after opening: 12M
- Box - Card - widely recycled
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- I Chose This Just for You
- The Gift of Care
- The super soft treats your skin will love
NIVEA® Fabulous Hibiscus Caring Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, CI 16035, NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Methylpropanediol, Octyldodecanol, Mel, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Zea Mays Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 40800
Best before: see pack.
Box. Widely Recycled
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245,
- Hamburg.
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
