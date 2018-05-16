Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Festive Vegan Roast 476G

- Energy848kJ 202kcal10%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 196kcal
Product Description
- Onion, pea protein, vegetable suet, mushroom and seasoning with a red wine glaze and bay leaf.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Pea protein & caramelised red onions with a Merlot red wine glaze
- Pack size: 476G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Onion (7%), Textured Pea Protein (5%), White Onion, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (3.5%), Red Wine, Mushroom, Rice Flour, Sugar, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Pea Fibre, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Cider Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Bay Leaf, Beetroot Powder, Salt, Ginger Powder, Sea Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Balsamic vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Dextrose, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place into an oven proof dish, cover with foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and cook for a further 15 minutes. Baste sauce over the top before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 60 mins Place into an oven proof dish, cover with foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook for a further 15 minutes. Baste sauce over the top before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
476g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (103g**)
|Energy
|823kJ / 196kcal
|848kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|23.4g
|Sugars
|11.3g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.0g
|Protein
|10.2g
|10.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 476g typically weighs 411g.
|-
|-
