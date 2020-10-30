Dove Men+Care Mini Tin Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Men+Care Mini Tin Gift Set
- Looking for a Christmas gift that he’ll find unique, generous and full of care? The Dove Men+Care Mini Tin Gift Set couldn’t be a better fit. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, the Mini Tin gift set was engineered with three mini Dove Men+Care products that protect and care for his skin, stowed in a cool, compact metal tin he can keep and use for years to come.
- 2x Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash, 55 ml each, keep a man's skin feeling healthy and strong. This body and face wash is dermatologically proven and suitable for everyday use.
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant deodorant 75 ml with a subtle scent fights sweat and odour for up to 48 hours. With ¼ Moisturising Technology that protects against irritation, it's tough on sweat, not on skin. When used alongside the Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash for men included in this powerful trio set, it will provide your man with lasting comfort and freshness.
- This travel-perfect trio comes in a uniquely rugged and stylish metal tin - the compact gift set for him with a strong outer shell and care at its centre. Remind you of anyone? No matter the occasion, this gift set will shine among gifts for him. It's the ideal Christmas or birthday present for dads, sons, uncles or brothers.
- This set of Christmas gifts for men comes with 2 Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash 55 ml bottles to protect his skin against dryness and make it feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant 75 ml with a subtle scent fights sweat and odour and protects skin against irritation
- The Dove Men+Care Mini Tin Gift Set for Christmas was created with a man's dynamic lifestyle in mind, combining skincare essentials for him in a convenient metal tin
- With its mini size, this Trio Gift Set for him is an ideal present for any man who travels or is frequently on the go, so he stays fresh anywhere and at any time
- This Mini Tin Trio from Dove Men+Care is special among Christmas gift sets as it comes in a uniquely rugged, durable and stylish metal tin which is yet another gift for him included in the set
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 55ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 17200, CI 19140. or Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 75ml Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 75ml DANGER: Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 75ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray for as long as your normal Dove Men+Care antiperspirant.
Warnings
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 75ml CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 55ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
