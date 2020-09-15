Tesco Finest 2 Mini Lamb Rump Joints 370G

- Energy1450kJ 347kcal17%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Lamb rump with a rosemary and balsamic butter melt and a herb crumb.
- Seasoned with a rosemary and balsamic butter melt topped with a herb crumb, for the perfect quick cook meal.
- with a Rosemary & Balsamic Butter Melt and a Salsa Verde Crumb
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (81%), Butter (Milk), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Capers, Shallot, Potato Starch, Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Parsley, Basil, Mint, Garlic Purée, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Salt, Rosemary, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Psyllium Fibre.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 40-60 mins Place the joints in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 40-50 minutes (medium) or 50-60 minutes (well done). Allow joints to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Made using lamb from the U.K.
Made using British Lamb
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and lid. Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
370g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One joint (164g**)
|Energy
|884kJ / 212kcal
|1450kJ / 347kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|18.5g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|21.6g
|35.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 328g.
|-
|-
