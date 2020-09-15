By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Mini Lamb Rump Joints 370G
£ 5.00
£13.52/kg
One joint
  • Energy1450kJ 347kcal
    17%
  • Fat18.5g
    26%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb rump with a rosemary and balsamic butter melt and a herb crumb.
  • Seasoned with a rosemary and balsamic butter melt topped with a herb crumb, for the perfect quick cook meal.
  • with a Rosemary & Balsamic Butter Melt and a Salsa Verde Crumb
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (81%), Butter (Milk), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Capers, Shallot, Potato Starch, Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Parsley, Basil, Mint, Garlic Purée, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Salt, Rosemary, Dextrose, Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Psyllium Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 40-60 mins Place the joints in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 40-50 minutes (medium) or 50-60 minutes (well done). Allow joints to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Made using lamb from the U.K.
Made using British Lamb

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve and lid. Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne joint (164g**)
Energy884kJ / 212kcal1450kJ / 347kcal
Fat11.3g18.5g
Saturates5.1g8.4g
Carbohydrate5.4g8.9g
Sugars0.6g1.0g
Fibre0.9g1.5g
Protein21.6g35.4g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 328g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

