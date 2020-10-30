Star Wars The Madalorian Bath & Body Washing 150Ml
Product Description
- Star Wars The Madalorian Bth & Bdy Wsh 150ml
- www.DisneyPlus.com
- © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.
- © 2020 Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd.
- Hypoallergenic
- Mild & gentle
- Moisturising
- For all ages
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Cocamide DEA, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Always supervise children at bath time. Prolonged immersion may cause localised skin irritation. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
- WARNING: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard. Refers to empty container when rinsed. Please retain this information for future reference.
Distributor address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
- Customer Service:
- UK & IRL: +44 (0)1753 725365
- info@grosvenor.eu.com
- starwars.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
Always supervise children at bath time. Prolonged immersion may cause localised skin irritation. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately. WARNING: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard. Refers to empty container when rinsed. Please retain this information for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020