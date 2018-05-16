Pollen Plus Grace Mexican Power Box 250G

Product Description
- Mexican Chipotle + Black Bean Power Box
- Honest Nutrition
- This box is made from only 100% natural ingredients and includes lots of 'everyday' superfoods which provide beneficial nutrients.
- Sweet Potato is a good source of vitamin A. Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Black Beans are a good source of copper and protein. Copper contributes to the normal function of the nervous system and protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Sleeve: Widely recycled, made from card
- Box, Lid + Dressing Pot: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
- Pure plant goodness
- Roasted sweet potato
- Tangy beetroot salsa
- Black beans
- Chipotle roasted almonds
- Smokey chipotle cashew dressing
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- 11g of protein
- Hand made by chefs
- 100% natural
- High fibre and vitamin A
- Gluten + dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 250G
- High fibre
- High in vitamin A
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato 32%, Beetroot 24%, Black Beans 20%, Chipotle Dressing 11% (Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cashew Nuts, Maple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Himalayan Salt, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Paprika), Spinach 6%, Almonds, Apple Cider Vinegar, Spring Onions, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Sesame Seeds, Coriander
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
Return to
- Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
- www.pollenandgrace.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy kJ
|558
|1394
|Energy kcal
|133
|333
|Fat
|5.9
|15
|of which saturates (g)
|0.8
|2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14
|35
|of which sugars (g)
|7.8
|19
|Fibre (g)
|4
|9.9
|Protein (g)
|4.2 (8% RI**)
|11 (22% RI**)
|Salt (g)
|0.48
|1.2
|Vitamin A (µg)
|309 (39% NRV*)
|773 (97% NRV*)
|Copper (mg)
|0.23 (23% NRV*)
|0.57 (57% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
