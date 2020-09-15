Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak, Bearnaise Butter 220G

- Energy1947kJ 467kcal23%
- Fat30.2g43%
- Saturates13.5g68%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Beef sirloin steak with a butter, mustard and tarragon melt.
- A succulent and rich flavoured cut. Paired with a mustard and tarragon butter melt for a classic taste.
- A succulent and rich flavoured cut. Paired with a mustard and tarragon butter melt for a classic taste.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (90%), Butter (Milk), Shallot, White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Tarragon, Onion Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Spices, Mustard Powder, Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 6-10 mins. Lightly brush each side of the steak with olive oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Fry in a very hot dry heavy based pan over a high heat for 1 minute on each side. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 4 minutes (rare), 6 minutes (medium) or 8 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes. Add the butter melt to the pan, heat until melted then pour with cooking juices over the steak and serve immediately.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Made using beef from
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the steak to sit for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Place butter melt to one side.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (190g**)
|Energy
|1025kJ / 246kcal
|1947kJ / 467kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|30.2g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|13.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|24.3g
|46.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 190g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020