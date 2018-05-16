Americana 6 Soft Deli Rolls

Product Description
- A fully baked, hinge sliced, soft white roll, topped with semolina dusting. Ideal for cold fillings such as meat and salad or hot fillings such as bacon and chicken.
- 187-193mm in length
- Halal approved
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Water, Wheat Semolina, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Palm and Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Flavour Enhancer (E508), Dextrose, Dried Rye Sourdough, Preservative (E282), Antioxidant (E300)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Can be stored until the best before date if store at -18°C or below. Once defrosted, store in a cool dry place in a sealed bag and use within 4 days. Do not store defrosted products at chilled temperatures as this will accelerate staling.Do not refreeze once defrosted. For best before, see front of bag.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions:
- To defrost: remove the packs require from the box and lie flat.
- Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 1 hour.
Warnings
Name and address
- Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- Quality Assurance
- If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack to our Quality Assurance department at the address shown stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- 01276 850500
- www.americana.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x Deli Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Rolls (95g)
|Energy
|1140kJ
|1083kJ
|-
|(270kcal)
|(257kcal)
|Fat
|4.8g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|47g
|44.7g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|8.5g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.85g
Safety information
FRAGILE - HANDLE WITH CARE.
