Baylis & Harding Cranberry Martini Lip Shape Tin Giftset
Product Description
- B/H Cranberry Martini Lip Shape Tin Gftst
- Baylis & Harding Cranberry Martin Lip Shaped Tin, Containing: 30ml Bottle Shower Creme, Lip Gloss, 40g Soap
- Assorted colour tin, you will receive either a rose gold coloured tin or a rich plum coloured tin.
- Cranberry Martini is our brand new Limited Edition collection for 2020, beautifully presented with deep berry tones accented with rose gold foil details. This compliments the juicy, ripe fruits of the fragrance to complete this stylish collection.
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material
- Lip Gloss, Fragranced Soap and Fragranced Shower Crème
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Fragranced Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Lip Gloss: Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polybutene, Isopropyl Myristate, Petrolatum, Synthetic Beeswax, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Phenoxyethanol, Fragranced Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 DIstearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Fragranced Soap
- Lather and Rinse.
- Fragranced Shower Crème
- Lather and Rinse.
Warnings
- LIP GLOSS
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
- LIP GLOSS, FRAGRANCED SOAP and FRAGRANCED SHOWER CRÈME
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
LIP GLOSS FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. LIP GLOSS, FRAGRANCED SOAP and FRAGRANCED SHOWER CRÈME WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
