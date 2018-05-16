By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nerds Big Chewy Candy 120G

Nerds Big Chewy Candy 120G
Product Description

  • Nerds Big Chewy Candy 120g
  • For Nutrition Information Call
  • 1-800-280-6934
  • Not Labeled for Individual Retail Sale.
  • Please Have Package Available When Reaching Out
  • ©2020 Ferrara Candy Company. All Rights Reserved.
  • Crunchy shell outside
  • Soft & chewy inside
  • Grape, strawberry, orange, lemon
  • Flavor with Other Natural Flavors
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Warnings

  • SAFETY WARNING: SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS HARD AND SOFT CANDIES MAY INADVERTENTLY BECOME LODGED IN THE THROAT.

Distributor address

Safety information

