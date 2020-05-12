Country Miller Brioche Buns 4 Pack

Product Description
- Brioche burger buns enriched with egg, butter and milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Free Range Egg (13%), Butter (10%), Water, Milk (3%), Sugar, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent Ascorbic Acid, Colour Lutein
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeIf freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Once thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly before use. For best before date see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Recycling info
Card. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Nicholas & Harris Ltd,
- Brunel House,
- Salisbury,
- SP2 7PU.
Return to
- Nicholas & Harris Ltd,
- Brunel House,
- Salisbury,
- SP2 7PU.
Net Contents
4 x Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy kJ
|1364kJ
|927kJ
|Energy kcal
|324 kcal
|220 kcal
|Total fat
|10.6g
|7.2g
|saturates
|6.2g
|4.2g
|mono-unsaturates
|2.8g
|1.9g
|poly-unsaturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Available Carbohydrate
|45.9g
|31.2g
|sugars
|4.5g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.3g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020