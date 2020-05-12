By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Country Miller Brioche Buns 4 Pack

Country Miller Brioche Buns 4 Pack
£ 1.35
£0.34/each

Product Description

  • Brioche burger buns enriched with egg, butter and milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Free Range Egg (13%), Butter (10%), Water, Milk (3%), Sugar, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent Ascorbic Acid, Colour Lutein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeIf freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Once thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly before use. For best before date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Recycling info

Card. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Nicholas & Harris Ltd,
  • Brunel House,
  • Salisbury,
  • SP2 7PU.

Return to

  • Nicholas & Harris Ltd,
  • Brunel House,
  • Salisbury,
  • SP2 7PU.

Net Contents

4 x Buns

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll
Energy kJ1364kJ927kJ
Energy kcal324 kcal220 kcal
Total fat10.6g7.2g
saturates 6.2g4.2g
mono-unsaturates 2.8g1.9g
poly-unsaturates 0.8g0.5g
Available Carbohydrate 45.9g31.2g
sugars 4.5g3.1g
Fibre 2.1g1.4g
Protein 10.3g7.0g
Salt 0.9g0.6g













